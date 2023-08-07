Actress Sindhu breathed her last on August 7. She was popularly known for her role in Angadi Theru. Aged 44, she died after a long battle with breast cancer. As per reports, she couldn’t afford hospital expenses and hence was getting treated at home for a while. But after her condition worsened, she was admitted to a hospital in Kilipakkam. Subi Suresh Dies at 42; Malayalam Actress and TV Host Was Suffering From Liver-Related Ailments.

Actress Sindhu Passes Away

