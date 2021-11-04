Annaatthe features a stellar star cast with superstar Rajinikanth being as the lead hero. The film’s teaser, trailer and songs had created hype about the film. Fans were pretty impressed to see all of it and just couldn’t wait for the film to be released. Annaatthe, a Diwali special release, has opened to mixed response from fans. The ones who have managed to watch first day first show of Siva’s directorial, have shared their views about the film and Thalaivar’s performance. Whilst some have hailed it as a mass entertainer, a few have cited that Rajinikanth should start zeroing down better scripts.

Praises For Rajinikanth

#Annaatthe - All hail KING Thalaivar. Surely his Best outing in the last decade. Loved it. Moved me to tears like never before. A movie that will be everlasting in the lines of Mullum Malarum for sure. We love you Thalaivaaa. Thank you for making us feel proud and happy 🙏😍 — Arun Raghavan (@Arun_Raghavn) November 4, 2021

Thalaivar'S Script Choice Must Improve

Seriously @rajinikanth sir should focus on good script rather than big names like cheetah or AR murugadoss #Annaatthe is total disappointed on 2nd half pic.twitter.com/v3F3piTK5j — Johnpaul (@johnpl618) November 4, 2021

Good Family Entertainer

#Annaatthe First half little slow and comedy could have better. But Rajini in full form. Then comes Interval and that is bang. 2nd half Siva shines here. With mass and sentiment in good mix, this is really good. Overall good entertainer, families 👍🏻 Winner.#AnnaattheFDFS — Karthi (@Karthi050598) November 4, 2021

A Disastrous Film

#Annaatthe 2021 is officially declared as disaster by audience in FDFS pic.twitter.com/oV1OcWvjCk https://t.co/w6s64CyrT9 — santhosh (@SanthoshNanban) November 4, 2021

A Family Drama

This man doesn’t have to do anything! Just pretend to cry - we will just break down!!!! Damn… laughs, smiles, quick wits, Emotional, crying and action unlimited !!!! #Annaatthe is 100% for FAMILIES!!! — Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) November 4, 2021

Impressive

Just watched #Annaatthe Thalaivar vera level 🥰🥰 Loved the movie so much @KeerthyOfficial enna acting👌🏼👌🏼 This is my favorite after Shivaji. We will never get a actor like Rajini sir who can make us ecstatic like kids #AnnaattheThiruvizha Happy Diwali!#AnnaattheReview — Oviya (@Oviya49500551) November 4, 2021

