Annaatthe is one of the high-anticipated movies starring Rajinikanth in the lead. The film features Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu as the female leads. Written and directed by Siva, and produced by Sun Pictures, the makers have revealed that Annaatthe has been censored with U/A certificate by the censor board. The film is going to be a festive treat for Rajinikanth fans as it is slated to be released on November 4, 2021.

#AnnaattheCensoredUA

