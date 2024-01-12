The teaser for Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, was revealed on January 12. Directed by Darwin Kuriakose, the investigative thriller focuses on Tovino as a cop, alongside Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, and Alencier Ley Lopez. The glimpse unveils a dead girl's body in the woods, setting the stage for two gripping crimes in Kerala. Tovino, deeply engrossed, leads an investigation, confronting suspects and revealing a murderer tying up another victim. The teaser concludes with Tovino finding a clue, adding intrigue to the upcoming film. Anweshippin Kandethum: Tovino Thomas Takes on a Thrilling Cop Avatar in Debutant Darwin Kuriakose's Film (Watch Video).

Watch Anweshippin Kandethum Teaser

