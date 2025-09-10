A bizarre incident unfolded during the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. UAE batter Junaid Siddique was out on the crease and Shivam Dube was bowling to him. This is when the handkerchief tucked in Dube's trousers fell. The batter got distracted by it and forgot to move to the safety of the crease. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson threw the ball at the stumps and when the lights went off, Siddique was still outside the crease. Umpire adjudged him out but India captain Suryakumar Yadav showed fair play and called him back. India Finally End Their 15-Match-Long Toss-Losing Streak; Suryakumar Yadav Calls Right Against UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Opener, Fans React.

Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal As Junaid Siddique Gets Stumped

🚨 Big appreciation for Suryakumar Yadav – > Batter was given out off Sanju Samson. > But SKY withdrew the appeal as the batter was distracted by Dube’s handkerchief drop.#INDvsUAE #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/lAcq7UPUut — IND Cricket & Memes (@INDCricketGuide) September 10, 2025

