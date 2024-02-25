The makers of Dhanush's upcoming directorial Raayan have entertained fans with daily updates regarding the film's cast. Continuing the trend, the makers dropped another post revealing that the talented actress Aparna Balamurali will join the Raayan team. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Dhanush dropped a captivating monochrome picture of the actress and wrote, "The super talented Aparna balamurali" Aparna is the second female lead to be introduced after Dushara Vijayan. Earlier SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and Dushara Vijayan were also announced for Dhanush's highly anticipated third directorial Raayan. Dushara Vijayan in Raayan: Makers Drop Sombre First Look Poster of Actress From Dhanush’s Upcoming Directorial (View Pic).

Aparna Balamurali Joins Raayan:

The super talented Aparna balamurali pic.twitter.com/WjLGZmEfBD — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 25, 2024

