MM Ramachandran, popularly known as Atlas Ramachandran, has died at the age of 80. He was a noted businessman, chairman of Atlas Jewellery, and also a popular Malayalam film producer. He died on October 2 in Dubai after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest. UV Krishnam Raju Dies at 83.

Atlas Ramachandran Dies At 80

MM Ramachandran, better know as Atlas Ramachandran, NRI businessman, Malayalam film producer &actor passes away at the age of 80 in Dubai. He was a household name in Kerala by acting in Atlas Jewellery TVCs with a unique way of delivering the tagline ജനകോടികളുടെ വിശ്വസ്ത സ്ഥാപനം. pic.twitter.com/HR75Tj9xSY — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) October 3, 2022

