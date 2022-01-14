Bangarraju, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty, released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi. Fans were eagerly looking forward to this Telugu movie that’s a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. There are many who managed to catch up on early shows and have shared their reviews on Twitter. While some loved the bonding of the real father and son duo in reel, many felt that the movie directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala was predictable and lacked freshness. Let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about Bangarraju.

Pros & Cons

Done with first half 💥 Positives: 1: some very good songs 2: nag and chay combination looks very good 3:good mass scene’s 3: bgm 💥💥💥 Negative’s 1: many songs which may appeal for family’s tough 2: some lag and slow narration #bangarrajureview #Bangarraaju pic.twitter.com/dXK9zJzpmT — Slayer DHFM 🔔 (@mahesh1223babu) January 14, 2022

Average First Half

Average first half 👍 Super hit Second Half 🔥💥 Emotions & elevation on right meter Climax Vera level.. akkineni fans ki full meals#bangarrajureview #Bangarraaju #BangarrajuonJanuary14th — Chingu (@prasanth_ro45) January 14, 2022

Fans Loving Film's Climax

A Vibrant Movie

Bangarraju will work for Masses and family audience. Above average to hit range. 2nd half >> 1st half Bottom line : PANDAGA KI PANDAGA LANTI CINEMA, very colourful.. Rating : 3.25/5 #Bangarraju#BangarrajuReview@iamnagarjuna @chay_akkineni @IamKrithiShetty @AnnapurnaStdios — varun (@varundhfm01) January 14, 2022

Worth-Watching

One Time Watch

Better Than Soggade Chinni Nayana

