Bangarraju, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty, released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi. Fans were eagerly looking forward to this Telugu movie that’s a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. There are many who managed to catch up on early shows and have shared their reviews on Twitter. While some loved the bonding of the real father and son duo in reel, many felt that the movie directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala was predictable and lacked freshness. Let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about Bangarraju.
Pros & Cons
Done with first half 💥
Positives:
1: some very good songs
2: nag and chay combination looks very good
3:good mass scene’s
3: bgm 💥💥💥
Negative’s
1: many songs which may appeal for family’s tough
2: some lag and slow narration #bangarrajureview #Bangarraaju pic.twitter.com/dXK9zJzpmT
— Slayer DHFM 🔔 (@mahesh1223babu) January 14, 2022
Average First Half
Average first half 👍
Super hit Second Half 🔥💥
Emotions & elevation on right meter
Climax Vera level.. akkineni fans ki full meals#bangarrajureview #Bangarraaju #BangarrajuonJanuary14th
— Chingu (@prasanth_ro45) January 14, 2022
Fans Loving Film's Climax
Goosebumps 🔥
Climax 👌@anuprubens BGM 🎹🥁💥#bangarrajureview #Bangarraaju pic.twitter.com/lnq74JxInh
— Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) January 14, 2022
A Vibrant Movie
Bangarraju will work for Masses and family audience.
Above average to hit range.
2nd half >> 1st half
Bottom line : PANDAGA KI PANDAGA LANTI CINEMA, very colourful..
Rating : 3.25/5
#Bangarraju#BangarrajuReview@iamnagarjuna @chay_akkineni @IamKrithiShetty @AnnapurnaStdios
— varun (@varundhfm01) January 14, 2022
Worth-Watching
Worth watchable pic.twitter.com/Ac9dSz6UDG
— Srinivas reddy Kandi (@Sriniva17343951) January 14, 2022
One Time Watch
#NagaChaitanya #Bangarraju #Nagarjuna #bangarrajureview Average/few boring elements, Good 2nd half. One time watchable in this festival season. pic.twitter.com/HKjsU0oii7
— Sai (@saivenkatesh413) January 14, 2022
Better Than Soggade Chinni Nayana
#Bangarraju review: Better film than #SCN
— Being WROGN (@unfollowraash) January 14, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)