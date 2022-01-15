The makers of Bheemla Nayak have shared a brand new poster of film’s lead actors, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. The former is seen in an intense avatar with an axe in his hand, whereas the latter is seen smoking a cigarette. The two actors are all set to have a face-off in reel on February 25.

Bheemla Nayak New Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)