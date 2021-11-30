Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The upcoming Telugu film will showcase Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati playing the roles of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the makers have announced that the fourth single from the film titled “Adavi Thalli Maata” will be released tomorrow (December 1) at 10.08am. The team shared a new poster of the power star showing him lost in deep thoughts. The song is composed by S Thaman.

Poster Of The Song Adavi Thalli Maata

