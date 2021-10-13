The upcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Telugu version will feature Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. Nithya Menen would also be seen playing a key role in the movie. The team has announced that they would be releasing the promo of the song “Antha Ishtam” on October 14 and the on the occasion of Dusshera, which is on October 15, the complete song would be unveiled.

Antha Ishtam Promo Poster:

