Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale is all set to take place today. While fans of the show cannot wait for the winner to be announced, the makers have dropped glimpse from the finale online and it looks super amazing. Packed with numerous dance performances, don't forget to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 Finale at 7 PM IST tonight. FYI, Reneesha Rahiman, Junaiz VP, Shiju AR, Akhil Marar and Sobha Viswanath are top five of the show. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Grand Finale of Mohanlal's Reality Show to Take Place on July 2 at THIS Time (Watch Video).

Glimpse From Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 Grand Finale:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)