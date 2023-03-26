The much-awaited controversial reality show has begun! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 has been launched. The show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and telecasted on Asianet. The show is hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Check out all the contestants who have entered BBMS5! Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Launch: Mohanlal Oozes Swag As He Talks About ‘Battle of the Originals’ in This Promo Video – WATCH.
Check Out The Contestants Of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Below:
Contestant 5 - Sagar Surya
View this post on Instagram
Contestant 4 - Sobha Viswanath
View this post on Instagram
Contestant 3 - Cerena Ann Johnson
Contestant #3#CerenaAnnJohnson
Model#biggbossmalayalam #BiggBoss #biggbossmalayalamSeason5#Mohanlal #Asianet pic.twitter.com/pIs52tgoly
— Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) March 26, 2023
Contestant 2 - Rinsoh George
Contestant #2#RinoshGeorge Singer/Rapper/Actor#biggbossmalayalam #BiggBoss #biggbossmalayalamSeason5#Mohanlal #Asianet pic.twitter.com/S5kyUgwCAE
— Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) March 26, 2023
Contestant 1 - Reneesha Rahiman
Contestant #1 #RaneeshaRahman
Serial actress #biggbossmalayalam #BiggBoss #biggbossmalayalamSeason5#Mohanlal #Asianet pic.twitter.com/SyB4IBrp9P
— Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) March 26, 2023
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Launch
#BBMS5 ലാലേട്ടൻ ബിഗ് ബോസ് ഹൗസിലേക്ക്
Bigg Boss Season 5 || Grand Launch || Today at 7 PM || Asianet#BiggBoss #BiggBossMalayalam #Asianet #BiggBossSeason5 #BBMS5 #BB5 #Mohanlal #ORIGINAL #BattleoftheOriginals #TheeParum pic.twitter.com/kQpHQQZeLi
— asianet (@asianet) March 26, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)