Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 is all set to be premiered today at 7pm. The controversial reality show would be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and on Asianet channel. Ahead of the show’s grand launch, few pics of the BB house have gone viral on the internet. It gives glimpses of every corner of the house. It is reportedly battle-themed design created by art director Omung Kumar. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch Mohanlal Hosted Reality Show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 House

#BiggBossMalayalam Season 5 grandeur sets of house is ready !! Grand launch on today 7pm onwards @asianet !!#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/NM61xmWHlR — Moviemaniaç (@Moviemaniac555) March 26, 2023

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Promo

