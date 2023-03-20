Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to return with the new season and the makers have shared the announcement about its grand launch with an upside down poster. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will premiere on March 26. The controversial Malayalam reality show will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and telecasted on Asianet channel from 7pm onwards. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Winner: Dilsha Prasannan Wins Mohanlal-Hosted Show, Becomes First-Ever Female Contestant To Bag The Title (View Pics).

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Premiere

