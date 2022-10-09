Popular actress Aishwarya Rajesh’s brother, actor Manikandan Rajesh and television actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi have joined in as the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Manikandan shares how he want to change his identity as many know him only by his character names. Rachitha on her career in the television industry shared that she didn’t expect to receive such warm welcome especially for someone with dusky skintone. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Premiere: Actress Aysha and Model Sheriina Enter Kamal Haasan-Hosted Reality TV Show!

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Manikandan Rajesh

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Rachitha Mahalakshmi

