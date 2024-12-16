Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has finally crowned its winner. After a lot of drama, hardships, conflicts, tensions, and countless memorable moments, contestant Nikhil emerged victorious, taking home the trophy. The grand finale, hosted by Nagarjuna, saw Nikhil triumph over other contestants to claim the title. He was awarded a cash prize of INR 55 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire car. The winner was officially declared on December 15, marking the end of another successful season of the popular Telugu reality show. ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu 8 Grand Finale: Is Contestant Nikhil the Winner of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Reality Show? Here’s the Scoop.

Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 - Nikhil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGG BOSS 8 TELUGU (@officialbiggboss8telugu)

