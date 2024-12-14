Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 finale is finally here. After weeks of emotions, fights, and both sad and happy moments, the show is set to wrap up on Sunday, December 15. What began as a fierce competition among the best has evolved into a journey with diverse contestants, each showcasing unique talents, all vying for the trophy and the title of “best of the best.” With the final five contestants – Gautham, Nikhil, Nabeel, Prerana, and Avinash – the competition is bound to be tough, as each brings their X-factor. As excitement builds, an online poll has revealed some interesting trends, offering hints about who the audience might favour. Meanwhile, another burning question keeps fans curious – will Icon Star Allu Arjun, aka Pushparaj from Pushpa 2: The Rule, grace the event as a special guest? Only time will tell. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 8’ Contestants: Yashmi Gowda, Prithviraj Shetty, Nainika Anasuru – Here’s a Look at All the Participants of Nagarjuna Akkineni-Hosted Show.

Top 5 Contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finale

Allu Arjun to Attend Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is set to air at 7 PM on December 15, featuring evicted contestants and special celebrity guests. Rumours suggest that Icon Star Allu Arjun will grace the event as the chief guest.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Record-Breaking Prize Money Revealed

The winner's prize money for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 will be INR 54,57,602, making it the highest in the show’s history. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna also hinted that the final amount could either increase or decrease based on the housemates’ performances in the last tasks.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Promo

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 8?

The audience can watch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa every day at 10 pm. Stay tuned for all the drama and excitement leading up to the grand finale!

