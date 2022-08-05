Bimbisara was released in theatres on August 5. The Telugu fantasy-action film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain. The flick received positive reactions for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s performance. Twitterati tagged the movie as 'blockbuster'. The concept and story of the film has been praised by netizens too. Bimbisara Trailer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Plays an Ancient Warrior Who Travels Time and Serves Mankind with His Heroics (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Grand!

Best!

Wow!

Unique!

Blockbuster!

Extraordinary!

Superb!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)