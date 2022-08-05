Bimbisara was released in theatres on August 5. The Telugu fantasy-action film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain. The flick received positive reactions for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s performance. Twitterati tagged the movie as 'blockbuster'. The concept and story of the film has been praised by netizens too. Bimbisara Trailer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Plays an Ancient Warrior Who Travels Time and Serves Mankind with His Heroics (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Grand!

The final review of the film is 4.2/5.After long time I felt a grand theatrical experience. Audience can watch the film without any doubt.. Full paisa vasool film. TFI got it's golden days are back..Exceeded all the expectations. Big numbers are ahead for #Bimbisara at BO. (3/3) — Rahul Karthikeya Nagireddygari (@RNagireddygari) August 5, 2022

Best!

Wow!

Unique!

#Bimbisara Overall A Satisfactory Sci-Fi Entertainer Unique story coupled with some well written sequences and hero characterization. BGM is the soul of the film Flipside, 2nd half could've been handled better along with the villain characters and climax portion Rating: 2.75/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 5, 2022

Blockbuster!

Extraordinary!

#Bimbisara review: Bimbisara is an extraordinary written picture .It's completely a new story line with engaging elements.@NANDAMURIKALYAN anna as #Bimbisara is a life time role. He did a fantabulous performance.@mmkeeravaani garu gave an electrifying BGM. (1/3) — Rahul Karthikeya Nagireddygari (@RNagireddygari) August 5, 2022

Superb!

