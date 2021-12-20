It is Nazriya Nazim’s birthday today (December 20) and wishes are been showered for the gorgeous actress across social media platforms. But the latest picture of Nazriya with her hubby dearest Fahadh Faasil will make fans’ day better. This particular pic has been shared on the latter’s fan page on Instagram on the occasion of the actress' birthday. Nazriya and Fahadh got to know each other even more when they worked together on the sets of Bangalore Days. The two tied the knot in 2014 and since then have been setting major couple goals.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahadh Faasil (@fahadhfaassil)

