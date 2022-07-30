Amala Paul will be playing the role of a chief police surgeon in the upcoming Tamil film Cadaver, which is also being bankrolled by her. The trailer of this forensic thriller gives glimpses of how Amala’s character tries to resolve a crucial crime case that has oodles of forensic twists. The film directed by Anoop S Panicker is set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 12. Amala Paul Starts Her Own Production House; Shares the First Look of Her Forensic Thriller Cadaver.

Watch The Trailer Of Cadaver Below:

