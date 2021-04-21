In the midst of the dangerous second wave of COVID-19, superstar Chiranjeevi has announced a free vaccination for all the cine artists and journalists who cover the Telugu film industry. The drive starts from Thursday, April 22. Indeed a great work amid these testing times. Have a look.

Watch:

