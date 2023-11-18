Trisha recently slammed her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan for his derogatory remarks. The actress expressed her disappointment and disgust over Mansoor's comments, calling them 'repulsive'. In the viral interview, Mansoor could be seen saying, ‘When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it is not new to me. But they did not even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.’ This comments by Ali has irked Trisha. To note, even Lokesh Kanagaraj has come out in support of Trisha. Check it out. Karthik Subbaraj Shuts Down Reporter's Sexist Question About Nimisha Sajayan's 'Beauty' at Jigarthanda DoubleX Success Meet (Watch Video).

Trisha Slams Mansoor Ali Khan:

Lokesh Kanagaraj Supports Trisha:

Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour. https://t.co/PBlMzsoDZ3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 18, 2023

