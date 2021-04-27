Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya is the new movie to get postponed due to an indiscriminate surge in COVID-19 cases. The film was supposed to release during Eid this year.

Check out the confirmation here

Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe!#AcharyaPostponed — Matinee Entertainment (@MatineeEnt) April 27, 2021

