Mahaan will be Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th film and it is also special because his son Dhruv Vikram would be sharing screen space with him. The film is going to serve as a major treat for all fans of the father and son duo as it is the first time that they have come together for a project. The makers have shared that the dubbing for Mahaan has been completed, but it is the picture that has made fans happy as it features the two actors in the same frame who are all smiles. However, the frame from the film in the background shows the infuriated avatars of the two actors and it is intriguing.

Chiyaan Vikram And Dhruv Vikram

