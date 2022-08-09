The makers of Cobra are set to make on announcement on Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film. Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the makers shared a poster and revealed that they would be sharing an update on the film’s release today at 6pm. Cobra: Makers Share Unseen Stills Of Chiyaan Vikram From The Upcoming Action Thriller (View Pics).

Cobra Release Update

