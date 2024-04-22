Mankatha, the blockbuster action thriller featuring Ajith Kumar as ACP Vinayak Mahadev, IPS, is set to be re-released on the superstar’s 53rd birthday. Home Screen Entertainment, the international distributor, has shared a poster confirming the Tamil film’s return to the big screen. Fans of Ajith can rejoice as they will have the opportunity to watch Mankatha once again on May 1. Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar Collabs With Mythri Movie Makers For Pongal 2025 Release (See First Poster).

Mankatha Re-Release Update

