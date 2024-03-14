Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar joins forces with Mythri Movie Makers for his upcoming 63rd film. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie titled Good Bad Ugly has been officially announced today (March 14). According to reports, the filming of AK's next is set to begin in June. Good Bad Ugly is eyeing to release in theatres during Pongal 2025. Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Musical Collab Is Titled 'Inimel' With Lyrics Penned by Kamal Haasan (View Poster).

Good Bad Ugly Announced

