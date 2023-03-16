The teaser of Custody glimpses the intense action and political drama in Venkat Prabhu’s bilingual film. Naga Chaitanya is seen in an action-packed mode in the movie co-starring Arvind Swami, Krithi Shetty among others. The teaser doesn’t reveal much details of the plot but promises that it would be an edge-of-the-seat watch. Custody: Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty Wrap Up Shoot For Venkat Prabhu's Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Custody In Telugu Below:

Watch The Teaser Of Custody In Tamil Below:

