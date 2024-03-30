Tollywood actor Daniel Balaji has tragically passed away at 48 from a massive heart attack. He was admitted to a Chennai hospital after complaining of chest pain and passed away during treatment. Fans and the film industry mourn his sudden loss. Balaji began his career in the hit Tamil serial Chithi and transitioned to films with April Madhathil. His notable roles include films like Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Kaakha Kaakha, Vaada Chennai, and Gharshana. Known for his devotion, he was building a temple in Avadi. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday (Maarch30) at his residence in Purasaiwalkam. Chandra Mohan Dies at 80; Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Rangula Ratnam, Siri Siri Muvva, Desamuduru and More.

Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

Popular actor #DanielBalaji (48) passed away due to heart attack. Known for his roles in films like Kaakha Kaakha, Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Kaadhal Kondein, Polladhavan, Vada Chennai, Bigil, Bhairavaa, etc., Balaji is the cousin of late actor Murali pic.twitter.com/EESZ0bgXsq — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 29, 2024

