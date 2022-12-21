Darshan Thoogupeeda took to Facebook to express his thoughts on the incident that took place on December 19. An unidentified person threw a slipper on the actor's head during promo of his film Kranti. It seems this did not sit well with many people as fans are outraged and now the actor himself has commented, saying that "Incidents like these do not make a person further stronger nor weaker. We have seen perfect examples for that in our Kannada land itself. Thanks to every film industry friends and actors who stood by justice at this time." Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Gets Slipper Thrown at Him by Unidentified Person During Kranti Movie Promo.

View Full Statement Here:

