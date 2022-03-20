As promised, the makers of Dasara have dropped the first look of Nani from his film. In the glimpse, the actor can be seen in a completely different avatar, all set to fight the villains. Wearing a lungi with shirt and ganjee, Nani looks rough and tough. Keerthy Suresh stars as the female lead in the movie. Dasara: Shooting Of Nani And Keerthy Suresh’s Upcoming Rural Mass Entertainer To Commence From March (View Pics).

