Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh as the main leads is all set to release on Netflix this April. The Telugu movie which arrived in theatres on March 30, will be streaming on the said digital platform from April 27. The makers dropped the official announcement about the film's OTT release today, saying "It’s time to take out the fireworks." The flick is helmed by Srikanth Odela. Prabhas Lauds Nani’s Film Dasara, Calls It As ‘Dhoom Dhaam Blockbuster’ (View Post).

Dasara OTT Release Date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

