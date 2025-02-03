Udit Narayan has been facing immense criticism after a video surfaced online showing him kissing female fans during a live concert. The viral clip, widely circulated on social media, features the singer performing “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” when a group of female fans approached the stage for selfies. After taking the photos, Narayan shocked many by kissing them on the lips, sparking a backlash. In response to the controversy, the veteran singer gave an interview in which he expressed his long-time desire to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Udit Narayan’s Old Video of Kissing Alka Yagnik Onstage Resurfaces Amid Facing Backlash for Kissing Fans – WATCH.

Udit Narayan on His Kissing Controversy

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Udit Narayan addressed the controversy surrounding the viral video, defending his actions. He said, “Have I (ever) done anything to bring shame to myself, my family or my country? Then why would I do something now at this stage of my life when I have achieved it all? There is a deep pure and unbreakable bond between my fans and I. What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and I. They love me. I love them back even more." Video of Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert While Singing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Goes Viral – WATCH.

Viral Video of Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans During Live Gig

Udit Narayan kissing a female fan on the lips during a "Concert", while she came to take a selfie, has sparked massive reaction from netizens- What kind of behavior is this? pic.twitter.com/nCClumY3TQ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 1, 2025

Further, the singer firmly stated that he is neither embarrassed nor regretful about the incident. He added, “No, not at all! Why should I be? Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice? In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you. It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them. I also want to thank them. Because now they’ve made me even more famous than I already was."

Udit Narayan Says He Aspires To Get Bharat Ratna

That's not it, as Udit Narayan also mentioned his desire to receive Bharata Ratna amid kissing controversy. “I am the recipient of several Filmfare Awards, National Awards, Padma Sri and Padma Bhushan. I aspire to get the Bharat Ratna, like Lataji. She is my idol. Do you know I was her favourite co-singer among the singers of my generation? I have sung the maximum duets with her from my generation of singers. When I have Mata Saraswati’s blessings, what do I care about people who cannot bear to see others successful?" he said.

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Narayan had responded to the backlash, describing the incident as a display of his fans' love and admiration, referring to it as their "deewangi" (passion). He further explained that he is a "decent" person at heart.

