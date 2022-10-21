The official teaser of Dhamaka starring superstar, Ravi Teja is finally out! Touted to be an comic entertainer packed with action, the video sees the Mass Maharaja fighting with the baddies. Right from the dialogues to the action sequences, the film looks promising. Helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka stars Sreeleela as the female lead. Dhamaka Song Jinthaak: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s Crazy Moves Are the Highlight of This Energetic Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch Dhamaka Teaser:

