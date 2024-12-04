Mammootty stars in Dominic and The Ladies Purse, the upcoming light-hearted investigative thriller directed by Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, marking his Malayalam debut. The makers have revealed that the teaser will be launched on December 4. In the teaser, Mammootty's character is seen instructing Gokul Suresh on how to escape a dangerous situation and protect themselves. With a blend of suspense and light-hearted moments, the film is set to captivate audiences. Dominic and The Ladies Purse is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany. ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’: Mammootty Appears in a Robe and Holding a Purse in First Look Poster of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Film.

‘Dominic and The Ladies Purse’ Teaser

