Suriya took to Twitter and unveiled yet another intriguing poster from his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Suriya looked stunningly powerful and strong in red avatar on the poster. His look in the poster confirms that he is focused and determined to something. The movie is slated to release on the theatres on February 4, 2022. Suriya also confirmed that the movie will release in five different languages, apart from Tamil.

Check Out The New Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)