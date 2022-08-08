Fahadh Faasil is one of the finest gems of Malayalam Cinema. He has left the audience enthralled with some of his amazing works over two decades. On the occasion of his 40th birthday today, fans have wished FaFa (as they fondly call him) and have also praised his works and shared his looks from his films. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Fahadh Faasil Birthday: From 22 Female Kottayam to Malik, 5 Best Malayalam Movies of the Versatile Actor That You Must Watch.

Happy Birthday FaFa

Happy Birthday, #FahadhFaasil sir. A nepotism product with 100% talent. Films like Trance, Joji, Malik, and Kumbalangi nights require a special kind of intensity, pulling off these roles with such ease is only Fahadh sir's cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/GaA9Cdkc2k — theprabhakarsharma (@theprabhakarsh) August 8, 2022

Malayalam Cinema’s Gem

#FahadhFaasil- we fans call him FaFa- isn't an actor. He's much more than that. He gives a delight to his audience whenever he comes on screen. FaFa is a gem... a gem cinema lovers should be there to preserve. A person who effortlessly portrays any and every complex character! pic.twitter.com/1UODzY7ne6 — Richik Kar (@RichikKar_) August 7, 2022

Fave Of All

Sheer Talent

Happy Birthday Our Dearest Player #FahadhFaasil THE #FahadFazil .. One who Always Plays With EYE ⚡ Man Of POWER TALENT 🔥🔥 ONE MAN REVOLUTION 🤙#EyeconicFAHADFAZIL #HBDFahadhFaasil #Amar pic.twitter.com/W5XYZkZXmN — 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗦𝗛 (@pspkvjntr) August 8, 2022

True Performer

Happy birthday to one of indias most trending and fabulous performers #FahadhFaasil and man who just keeps getting better and better with every character and performance #Vikram #HappyBirthdayFahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/yyBvkQFsEv — 🚬🪓🆁🅾🅻🅴🆇🪓🚬ᶜʳⁱᶜᵏᵉᵗᵍᵉᵉᵏ (@RoshanSriram123) August 8, 2022

