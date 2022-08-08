Fahadh Faasil, who has turned a year older today, is one of the versatile actors of Malayalam Cinema. He has entertained the audience with his finest acting skills. Be it any role, he has aced it with sheer brilliance. His raw and natural acting leaves fans amazed every single time when they watch him on the big screens. His choice of films, his characters and his performances have only gotten refined with every project. Although Fahadh had made his debut in 2002, it was only in 2011 that he had gained movie buffs’ attention. Malayankunju Review: Netizens Are in Awe of Fahadh Faasil’s Survival Thriller, Call It a ‘Must-Watch’.

It has been two decades since Fahadh Faasil has been winning audiences’ hearts. On the occasion of his 40th birthday today, let’s take a look at his fives best films and the roles he played in it. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

Chaappa Kurishu

The thriller helmed by Sameer Thahir starred Vineeth Sreenivasan, Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Fahadh was seen as a wealthy man, the head of a construction business. It showcases how his life goes for a toss after his cell phone gets lost.

22 Female Kottayam

Fahadh left the audience enthralled as Cyril, a negative character, in this revenge drama co-starring Rima Kallingal. He is seen as a pimp, who cheats woman due to extreme greed for money.

Bangalore Days

The film written and directed by Anjali Menon is regarded as one of the best films made during the ‘new-gen cinema movement in Malayalam’. Fahadh, who essays the role of Shivadas aka Das, is a career oriented individual and a former motocross racer.

Kumbalangi Nights

Shammi Sreenivasan, the character played by Fahadh, was a delight to watch. How ‘Psycho Shammi’ turns abusive and violent was a smooth and brilliant transformation. In fact, many dialogues of him from the film had gained popularity.

Malik

Fahadh Faasil underwent major physical transformation to play the role of Ahammadali Sulaiman in this movie helmed by Mahesh Narayanan. Also known as Alikka, his character is a revolutionary leader of a coastal village in this political thriller.

These are some of the best movies of Malayalam Cinema’s finest gem. Apart from Malayalam, he has also appeared in Tamil and Telugu movies. Here’s wishing Fahadh Faasil a very happy birthday!

