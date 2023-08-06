Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, passed away on August 6. The revolutionary poet died due to lung and urinary problems. His death news sent a shockwave in the industry wherein many mourned his demise. Even many celebrities took to their X account and penned a tribute for the legendary artist. Chiranjeevi to Sai Dharam Tej, South stars expressed their grief over the sad news. Have a look. Gaddar Dies: Popular Telangana Folk Singer Gummadi Vittal Rao Passes Away at 77 Due to Ill Health.

Chiranjeevi

వారి గళం అజరామరం. ఏ పాట పాడినా, దానికో ప్రజా ప్రయోజనం ఉండేలా గొంతు ఎత్తి పోరాడిన ప్రజా గాయకుడు, 'ప్రజా యుద్ధ నౌక' గద్దరన్న కి లాల్ సలాం ! 🙏🙏 సరళంగా ఉంటూనే అత్యంత ప్రభావవంతమైన తన మాటల పాటల తో దశాబ్దాల పాటు ప్రజల్లో స్ఫూర్తిని రగిల్చిన గద్దరన్న ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త తీవ్ర… pic.twitter.com/a7GtDUFYeD — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 6, 2023

Jr NTR

ఆయన రచనలతో కొన్ని దశాబ్దాలుగా ప్రజల గుండెల్లో స్పూర్థిని నింపిన ప్రజా గాయకుడు గద్దర్ గారు మన మధ్యన లేకున్నా, ఆయన ఆటా, మాటా, పాటా ఎప్పటికీ మన మధ్యన సజీవంగానే ఉంటుంది. గద్దర్ గారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు మరియు కోట్లాది అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/oksRc840PC — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 6, 2023

Sai Dharam Tej

Sad to know that A Man who is From the People, For the People and Of the People #Gaddar Garu is no more. He'll always be alive with his idealogy, songs and contribution. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏… — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 6, 2023

Jana Sena Party

