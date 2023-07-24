Varun Tej is all set to return in his new film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna alongside Sakshi Vaidya. The first teaser for the action film, directed by Praveen Sattaru is now out and Varun is on a dangerous mission. Gandeevadhari Arjuna's teaser boasts of numerous action scenes and soundtracks by composer Mickey J Meyer. Varun Tej Konidela Shares Romantic Pic With Fiancée Lavanya Tripathi From Europe!

Watch GA Teaser Here:

