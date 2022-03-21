Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze has reportedly passed away in a tragic car accident. The actress, who was seen in the web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe, was returning home after Holi celebrations on the night of March 18. She was accompanied by her friend Rathod who was driving the car. The accident took place at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area. Rathod, who also died in the accident, reportedly lost the car’s control and ended up hitting the divider.

Actress Gayathri Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)