Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi trailer is out and the beautiful docu-drama which is helmed by Amoghavarsha is all set to hit theatres on October 28. The cinematic trailer showcases the late legend Puneeth Rajkumar on a journey to explore the wildlife and it's a treat for his fans. Rana Dagubbati Receives Golden Bust of Puneeth Rajkumar; Bahubali Actor Remembers the Late Kannada Superstar Fondly (View Pic).

GG – Gandhada Gudi Official Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)