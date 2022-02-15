The new release date of Varun Tej Konidela's Ghani is here! The makers have confirmed that the sports drama will hit the big screens on February 25. The film had to be postponed owing to the rising number of Covid cases in the country. Ghani: Varun Tej’s Telugu Sports Film Might Release on February 25 or March 4 in Theatres (Read Statement).

Ghani Release Date

3 years of our blood & sweat. The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres!🥊🥊🥊#Ghani #GhanionFeb25 pic.twitter.com/3SZWxkac3e — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)