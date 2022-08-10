Sunny Leone took to social media and unveiled her look and character name from Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput’s film Ginna. Sunny will be playing the role of Ginna's childhood friend named Renuka. While sharing the new poster featuring herself as Renuka she wrote, "So excited to introduce to you - #Renuka! I am #Ginna 's childhood buddy but that doesn't mean I won't turn his life upside down !! It's going to be a crazy journey full of unexpected twists and turns." Ginna: Vishnu Manchu Announces His Next Film Co-Starring Sunny Leone, Paayal Rajput (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

So excited to introduce to you - #Renuka! I am #Ginna 's childhood buddy but that doesn't mean I won't turn his life upside down 🤭!! It's going to be a crazy journey full of unexpected twists and turns 😎#SunnyLeone #GinnaRenuka @iVishnuManchu pic.twitter.com/R8uWcemweW — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)