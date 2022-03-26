Salman Khan is all set to make his debut in Telugu Cinema with Chiranjeevi in the film titled Godfather. He recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Mohan Raja directorial. A few pictures from the sets of the film have also surfaced online and they are a must see.

Salman Khan in Godfather

Good to see Namma @jayam_mohanraja sir working with @BeingSalmanKhan . He has just finished an intense action schedule with Sallu Bhai for #Godfather pic.twitter.com/vEmJ10SnMe — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 24, 2022

