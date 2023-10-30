Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela’s dad, veteran actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela, celebrated his 62nd birthday in Italy. The Konidela family is currently in the European country for Varun’s wedding with Lavanya Tripathi. On the occasion of Naga Babu’s birthday, the groom-to-be shared a new pic with his dad and extended heartfelt wishes to his ‘Nana’. Even the Tollywood legend gave glimpse of his birthday night with wife Padmaja Konidela. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Couple To Tie the Knot on November 1 in Tuscany – Reports.

Varun Tej’s Birthday Post For Naga Babu Konidela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Naga Babu Konidela Celebrates Birthday In Florence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Babu Konidela (@nagababuofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)