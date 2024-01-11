Mahesh Babu's Telugu action film, Guntur Kaaram, hits theatres on January 12, with enthusiastic support from his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. She shares a charming photo of Mahesh in a casual white jacket and sunglasses, expressing her excitement for the release. Her caption exclaims, "Let’s rock it MB!!!" Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic experience. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Dish Out Family Goals As They Vacay With Kids in Scotland (View Pics).

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Post

