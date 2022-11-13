Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria, who are all set to get hitched in a lavish wedding in Jaipur are going the Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan way. As per latest reports, Hansika's wedding rights is bagged by Disney+ Hotstar. Yes, you read that right! It's said that Hansika's shaadi will be streamed on the said OTT platform. FYI, the wedding is slated to take place on December 3 and 4. Hansika Motwani Gets Engaged to Beau Sohail Kathuria by Eiffel Tower and These Beautiful Proposal Photos Are Proof!

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria:

