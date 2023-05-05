Prasanth Varma’s first movie from his Cinematic Universe HANU-MAN starring Teja Sajja in the lead was ready for a summer release on May 12th. However, the makers now release an official statement mentioning the delay in the release of the film and said that they will soon make an official announcement regarding the new release date of the movie. HanuMan Song Hanuman Chalisa: This Track from Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer’s Film Is a Beautiful Rendition Crooned by Sai Charan (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

‘HANU-MAN’: NEW RELEASE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED… The makers of the multi-lingual superhero film #HanuMan will decide on a new release date shortly… Stars #TejaSajja... #PrasanthVarma directs… OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Produced by #KNiranjanReddy… #RKDStudios presents HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/kCBiJj6MWQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2023

